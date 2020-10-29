Around The Hill: Temporary West Gate closure; Satellite Pharmacy moves indoors; OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN

Temporary West Gate closure

Due to maintenance, the West Gate will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8. During these periods, the Roy Gate will be open. The South Gate will continue to operate 24/7.

Satellite Pharmacy moves indoors

Beginning Nov. 2, the Satellite Pharmacy windows will reopen, while the Curbside Pharmacy will close, to ensure speed of service and to allow for social distancing while maximizing the limited spacing in the Base Exchange. For a full explanation of the changes, see the Hill social media sites or the Hill home page at www.hill.af.mil.

OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN

Base housing residents are invited to participate in OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN, a haunted parade on wheels hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in base housing. This “candy-delivery parade” will take the place of door-to-door trick-or-treating in housing and the base’s annual trunk-or-treat event due to COVID-19. We want to see your costumes, so place your candy bucket at the end of your driveway, wave, scream and cheer from the safety of your porch to receive a bag of treats. For more information including the parade route, follow @ForceSupport on Facebook.

Virtual Costume Contest

The Hill Main Exchange virtual costume contest is happening now through Nov. 1. Parents can submit photos of their children in costume @HillExchange on Facebook Messenger. The age groups are newborn to 4, 5-9 and 10-13. One winner with the most likes per age group will receive a $25 gift card.

Virtual transitioning career fair

A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/VCFWebinar.

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 24. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. Employers will fill positions in the local area, across the region, and will have some opportunities across the nation. For more details and registration, visit rmvets.com/2FSMCwz.

Colorama

Bowl Colorama on the third Saturday of every month from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200. Bowlers must be 18 or older and protective masks are required. Play is limited to the first 36 participants to call and register at 801-777-6565.