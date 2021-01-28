DoD extends deadline for Tenant Satisfaction Survey

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Department of Defense is extending the deadline for Air Force housing residents to complete the annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey to Feb. 5 to ensure residents have an opportunity to voice their opinions.

“The more residents who respond, the better we can gauge what is happening at our housing projects, and continue improving our programs,” said Robert E. Moriarty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Headquarters Air Force. “This is a chance for residents to directly speak to Air Force leadership about their housing needs.”

In December 2020, a third-party firm hired by the Air Force to distribute the survey and collect data sent a total of 60,684 electronic survey invitations to residents in privatized and government-owned housing. To date, an average of 24.3% of residents across 66 housing projects have responded to the survey. For the 14 government-owned projects, the average response rate sits at 18.8%. With around two weeks left to respond Air Force leadership is urging residents to take the time and complete the survey.

“The Air Force Civil Engineer Center, project owners and Military Housing Offices are working tirelessly to provide safe, healthy homes in which Airmen want to reside,” said Col. Sara Deaver, Air Force Housing Division chief. “We know where to put our efforts based on the data residents provide annually via the satisfaction survey.”

Deaver said the anonymous feedback serves to make the Air Force more conscientious stewards of taxpayer dollars by ensuring the housing program budget is allocated to provide and sustain quality homes for Airmen and their families today and in the future.

If a resident wishes to provide feedback, but has not yet received the survey link via email, they are encouraged to email CEL & Associates at AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance. The Office of Management and Budget control number for this survey is OMB 0704-0553.