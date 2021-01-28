Chapel hosting sessions on managing, reducing stress

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Stress has recently become a more prevalent part of our lives, as COVID-19 has impacted all of us, some more than others. To help individuals manage and reduce stress, the Hill Base Chapel will be hosting three sessions to teach specific ways of managing stress.

Utah Department of Human Services gathered a group of crisis counselors to create the Utah Strong Recovery Project. These counselors work with individuals and groups, teaching ways to reduce and manage stress. One of the group members is a retired Brigadier General and current Chaplain with Civil Air Patrol. He will be facilitating the sessions.

The classes are based on material developed by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network and the National Center for PTSD. Attendees will learn about the importance of maintaining social connections, managing stressful situations, mindfulness and how to plan positive activities. The information can be used by the entire family.

Although the courses will be offered over Zoom, the first 15 enrollees can attend in person. The course is very interactive so we will need your email address to send materials.

For more information, call the Legacy Chapel at 801-777-2106. The following URLs can be used to sign-up:

Feb. 5 — https://hillchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/701682

Feb. 12 — https://hillchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/701882

Feb. 26 — https://hillchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/701910