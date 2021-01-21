Hill’s Physical Therapy Clinic gets rehabilitated

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Numerous enhancements to the Physical Therapy Clinic will improve quality of care and ease of access for its active-duty patients.

The biggest change is that active-duty patients will no longer need a referral from a primary care provider, but can gain direct access for evaluation and treatment through self-referral.

“We are excited about the ability to get people in quicker because it speeds up the healing process,” said Capt. Brian Diiorio, physical therapy flight commander and a board certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. “Ultimately, patients will get better quicker and they will have better results in the end.”

Other changes include a renovation and the addition of new equipment. The clinic is also accepting pre- and post-surgical patients, which used to be referred to providers off base.

“These changes will really improve the quality of care we can provide. There is so much more we can do now to help our patients,” Diiorio said.

Active-duty patients can make an appointment by calling the appointment line at 801-586-2273 or by calling the PT clinic directly at 801-777-5401. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located in the basement of the 75th Medical Group Clinic.