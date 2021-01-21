Hill’s Family Advocacy opens ‘comfort room’ for Airmen

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base leadership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 14 to celebrate the opening of a new “comfort room” at Hill’s Family Advocacy.

The room is a space designed to instill a sense of peace and tranquility, giving visitors “a break from everyday stressors” and “allowing the brain to recharge,” said Ashley Willey, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator. Having a safe space to process information enhances Team Hill’s to create a trauma-informed community.

“Initially, the room was intended for clients dealing with some sort of trauma, but really anyone can benefit from the room,” Willey said.

Amenities available in the room include a massage chair, sound machine, essential oils, blankets, and guided meditation headsets.

Allowing time for quiet mindfulness can improve concentration, sleep, breathing, and focus throughout the day.

“I think it’s amazing that we continue to find innovative ways to take care of people,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, command chief master sergeant for the 75th Air Base Wing. “That’s really what it’s about, making sure our Airmen know that there is a safe place and that there’s somewhere they can go when they need to decompress.”

The room is located in the Family Advocacy building across from the 75th Medical Group Clinic. Anyone with base access can use it Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for the second Wednesday of every month when the office is closed for training.