AFNWC members lend helping hands to local crisis center

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Several members from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center recently volunteered to clean up the grounds at a Utah crisis center during a unit Wingman Day.

“Wingman Days remain a tradition in the Air Force community and support a culture of caring and commitment to each and every Airman, with the goal of building resilient Airmen,” said Angela Micheal, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems deputy director. “This event fostered positive connections with family and those in the workplace while mutually helping the local community.”

The GBSD volunteers and their spouses cleared weeds, garbage, branches and dirt from a strip near entrance of the Safe Harbor Crisis Center in Kaysville, Utah. They then put down a weed barrier and fresh wood chips donated by local companies.

Safe Harbor, a non-profit organization, provides shelter, support services and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“The Safe Harbor team had wanted this done for more than three years, but weren’t able to get a volunteer group to attempt it due to the size, cost and complexity of the project,” said Don Anderton, GBSD branch chief. “We are planning to maintain a relationship with this organization and provide service through future Wingman Day activities, as the needs and opportunity arise.”