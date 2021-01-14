Around The Hill: Bistro To Go; Air Force Gaming League; Airman Battle Uniform collection drive

Bistro To Go

Bistro To Go self-serve market will be open for business in Building 849 room 12C at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13. Offering a variety of fresh sandwiches and salads and also snacks, candy and drinks. Stocked, inspected and cleaned by base-approved vender Kwik Vending. It’s fast, easy and convenient.

Air Force Gaming League

Players will team up with other service members and engage in weekly matches against teams in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Rocket League and League of Legends. Interested players can sign up at airforcegaming.com until Jan. 29. For more information, email contact@airforcegaming.com.

Airman Battle Uniform collection drive

An ABU collection drive to benefit local Air Force JROTC and Civil Air Patrol is happening now through April 1. Donation locations throughout the base include the Warrior Fitness Center in building 533, Airmen dormitory buildings 341 and 365, Dining Facility building 519, Medical Group building 570, Military Personnel building 430, Logistics Readiness building 900 and 388th Fighter Wing building 45. ABUs will be stripped of any insignia and washed by collection organizers before they are used. For more information, call 1st Lt. Stephanie Mullins at 801-777-7909 or Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lincoln at 801-777-4543.

STEM outreach and STARBASE program

The Hill STEM outreach office asks for alumni or parents of students who attended the program to contact them with information about how STARBASE positively impacted them or their children. STARBASE is also looking for STEM-centered speakers for their current students. The STARBASE team can be reached at www.starbasehill.org, or by calling STARBASE Director Dave Amparan at 801-586-7493.

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Order the grilled chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun with fries for only $7. Come for the food, stay for the view. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up. Customers must wear face coverings.

Fitness Centers update

The Warrior Fitness Center is open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday for military, dependents, DoD civilians and retirees. Guests are not allowed. An ID card check is in place and names are recorded for contact tracing. There is no access to the sauna, showers, racquetball, and basketball courts, except for patrons to walk the perimeter. The indoor track is open for military members to maintain fitness standards.

The Hess Fitness Center is open from 4 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends for military and DoD civilians with registered ID cards. Eligible patrons may register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings when in the facilities, except when performing cardio.