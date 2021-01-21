Around The Hill: Hill AAFES inventory hours; Fitness BINGO; Virtual transitioning career fair

Hill AAFES inventory hours

Hill AAFES facilities will conduct an annual inventory and operate on reduced hours one day next week. West Gate Express will be open 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan 25. Military Clothing will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan 25. Mini Mall Express will be open 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan 25. Main Exchange will be open 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Fitness BINGO

Complete fitness challenges and watch social media for Bingo calls now through Feb. 19. Enter once each week to win prizes. Different games will be called each Monday. This is self-paced and honor system applies. Once you have a Bingo, submit your card for an entry into the drawing. All will be have a chance for the Grand Prize. Facebook: HILL AFB Warrior Fitness Center. Instagram: @HILLAFBWARRIORFIT.

Virtual transitioning career fair

A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.

Air Force Gaming League

Players will team up with other service members and engage in weekly matches against teams in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Rocket League and League of Legends. Interested players can sign up at airforcegaming.com until Jan. 29. For more information, email contact@airforcegaming.com.

Bistro To Go

Bistro To Go self-serve market is open for business in Building 849 room 12C. Offering a variety of fresh sandwiches and salads and also snacks, candy and drinks. Stocked, inspected and cleaned by base-approved vender Kwik Vending. It’s fast, easy and convenient.

STEM outreach and STARBASE program

The Hill STEM outreach office asks for alumni or parents of students who attended the program to contact them with information about how STARBASE positively impacted them or atheir children. STARBASE is also looking for STEM-centered speakers for their current students. The STARBASE team can be reached at www.starbasehill.org, or by calling STARBASE Director Dave Amparan at 801-586-7493.