Hubbard Memorial Golf Course clubhouse receives Air Force award for facility design

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The clubhouse at Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course was recently recognized with a 2020 Air Force Design Award for facility design.

Innovative designs that embody the best in new construction, landscape architecture and facility renovations and additions are recognized each year through the Air Force program. This year, seven projects were recognized across the service.

“The award-winning projects set the benchmark of design excellence that the Air Force expects for all its facilities and installations,” said Col. David Norton, director of Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Facility Engineering Directorate. “They demonstrate the Air Force’s continued commitment to delivering quality, mission ready and resilient infrastructure.”

The original golf course clubhouse was a World War II barracks moved to the course in 1961. Although it was remodeled a few times, the old facility had an inefficient layout and was in need of significant structural repairs.

The new $5 million, 14,062 square-foot clubhouse provides greater visibility of the pro shop from the course’s tee boxes, a large window expanse that gives patrons expanded view of golf course vistas, the base’s airfield operations and the distant mountains, and a modern food service kitchen.

Other amenities include a large gathering space for tournaments, new locker rooms, a state-of-the-art pro shop, as well as balcony views for weddings and other special occasions.

Jonathan Ramras, architect and project manager for the 75th Civil Engineer Group, said course managers Tony Angelico and Shawn Edwards were leading supporters throughout the project.

“This was a true team effort between services, force support, civil engineers, customers, contractors and the construction team,” Ramras said. “Together we were able to facilitate design and construction of the project from July 2014 through completion in June 2020. The effort was worth it.”

Three award levels were given this year – the Honor award, which is the highest achievement, followed by the Merit award and the Citation award.

The 2020 recipients:

Honor

Facility Renovations and Additions: Building 32 Renovation, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Landscape Architecture: Dyess Memorial Park, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas

Facility Design: U.S. Strategic Command, Command Image and Interior Design, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

Facility Design: Flightline Fire Station, Edwards Air Force Base, California

Merit

Facility Design: Golf Course Clubhouse, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Facility Design: Virtual Warfare Munitions Stimulator Facility, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

Citation

Facility Design: KC-46A Flight Training Center, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma

This year’s design awards three-person jury was made up of interior design and construction technology experts from AFCEC and the engineering flight chief from Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.

The seven winning projects, out of 13 entries, were judged not only on their aesthetic merits, but strong emphasis was placed on overall cost control, energy efficiency, functionality and sustainability.

An awards presentation is scheduled to take place during the annual AFCEC Design & Construction Partnering Symposium, scheduled for Dec. 16-17.