Around the Hill

No Hilltop Times Dec. 26 or Jan. 2

Due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Hilltop Times will not be published the week of Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. The next edition of the base newspaper will be delivered Jan. 9. During the break, limited distribution of the Standard-Examiner’s weekly Go! insert that features events and activities occurring in community will be delivered those week to some base locations including the Commissary, Base Exchange and The Landing just to name a few. For more information, call public affairs at 801-777-5201.

Spouse Deployment Briefing

Spouses will learn about the programs available to them before, during, and after a spouse’s deployment during a briefing Dec. 19 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Taste of Paradise Café, building 230. Vouchers are available to eligible spouses during training. Call 801-777-4681 for details and to register.

MPF early closure

The Military Personnel Flight located in building 430 will be closed 1-6 p.m. Dec. 20. All appointments have been rescheduled.

Blood drive

Donate blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hill AFB Chapel. One donation can be split into three separate products and there currently a supply shortage. Use sponsor code HAFB to sign up for a donation slot at http://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood. Walk in donations are always welcome, but signing up for a slot will ensure you get in and out quicker. Call 801-775-3438 for more information.

Toys for Tots at Hill AFB

The Marine Toys for Tots program is underway at Hill AFB now through Dec. 20. New unwrapped toy donations can be made at the Base Exchange, Commissary, Military Personnel Flight at building 430, and the Airman and Family Readiness Center at building 150. Donations are sought for both boys and girls from newborns to age 14. For more information, call Miles Sumner at 520-336-4215.

Boondocks

Military families are invited to Kaysville Boondocks Dec. 21 from 1-4 p.m. for free access. The offer is available to the first 275 people only who will receive an access card at the Hill AFB check-in table located at the event. Call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666 for more information.

Bowling Colorama

Bring a friend for a night of bowling and beat the house Dec. 21 from 7-10 p.m. at the Hill AFB Bowling Center. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200 depending on the shot. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565 for more information.

Base Chapel holiday services

The following holiday services will be held at the Hill AFB Chapel Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Dec. 24: Catholic Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m., Protestant Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m., and Catholic Christmas Eve Mass at 10 p.m. Dec. 31: Catholic Solmenity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Base Chapel at 801-777-0273.

New Year’s Eve Bowling

Ring in the New Year with friends and family at the Hill AFB Bowling Center Dec. 31. Reserve a lane early to ensure a spot. Two different timeframes are available to patrons. Session 1: Bowl from 6-8 p.m. for $59.95 and receive one 16-inch pizza, 10 chicken wings, and a pitcher of soda; and Session 2: Bowl from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. for $74.95 and receive one 16-inch pizza, 10 chicken wings, a pitcher of soda, cookies, champagne, cider, and party favors. Call the Bowling Center to reserve for more infromatin and to reserve a lane at 801-777-6565.

Holiday Card Lane

Squadrons are encouraged to show off their creativity by creating over-sized, themed holiday cards representing their unit. Prizes will be given out to the top three cards. The contest runs now through Jan. 2 with judging taking place Jan. 6-8. Contact 75th Force Support Squadron Marketing at 801-775-2094 for regulations and to register. Unregistered cards will be not be judged.

2019 Combined Federal Campaign

The 2019 Combined Federal Campaign is underway with pledging available online through Jan. 12. During the campaign active duty, federal civilians and federal retirees can contribute to any of the thousands of available CFC charities. For more information, contact Lt. Col. Jason Bartels, dwain.bartels@us.af.mil, 2nd Lt. Madison Charland, madison.charland.1@us.af.mil, or Master Sgt. Joshua Blair, joshua.blair@us.af.mil.

Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.