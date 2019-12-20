See Something, Say Something: Security is everyone’s responsibility

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — In today’s world, being vigilant to potential threats of terrorism and violence is as important as ever and everyone’s help is needed in keeping Hill Air Force Base safe and secure.

The Air Force has long had a program called “Eagle Eyes” which “enlists the eyes and ears of Air Force members and citizens in the war on terror. Eagle eyes teaches people about the typical activities terrorists engage in to plan their attacks. Armed with this information, anyone can recognize elements of potential terror planning when they see it.”

Some of the things people should be on the lookout for are:

(1) SURVEILLANCE. Is when someone is recording or monitoring activities. They are using cameras (either still or video), note taking, drawing diagrams, annotating on maps, or using binoculars or other vision-enhancing devices.

(2) ELICITATION. People or organizations attempting to gain information about military operations, capabilities, or people. Elicitation attempts may be made by mail, fax, telephone, or in person.

(3) TESTS OF SECURITY. Any attempts to measure reaction times to security breaches or to penetrate physical security barriers or procedures in order to assess strengths and weaknesses.

(4) ACQUIRING SUPPLIES. Purchasing or stealing explosives, weapons, ammunition, etc. Also includes acquiring military uniforms, decals, flight manuals, passes or badges (or the equipment to manufacture such items) or any other controlled items.

(5) SUSPICIOUS PERSONS/VEHICLES OUT OF PLACE. People or vehicles that don’t seem to belong around the workplace, neighborhood, business establishment, or anywhere else. * Remember for suspicious individuals; provide as much information as possible including gender, clothing type and color, approximate height, distinguishing marks, etc. For vehicles a vehicle description to include color, make, model, and most important a license plate number (even a partial plate number), is extremely helpful.

(6) DRY RUN. Putting people into position and moving them around according to their plan without actually committing the terrorist act. An element of this activity could also include mapping out routes and determining the timing of traffic lights and flow.

(7) DEPLOYING ASSETS. People and supplies getting into position in order to commit the terrorist act. This is the last chance to alert authorities before the terrorist act occurs.

At Hill Air Force Base, the “Eagle Eyes” number is 801-777-3056/3058. If in areas away from the installation, reports can be made through the FBI’s hotline at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324). All reports, on or off the installation, may be made 24 hours a day. Callers should use SALUTE reporting if possible by providing the Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time and Equipment observed.