Thanksgiving 2019: Holiday hours at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The base will observe Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, and an AFMC Family Day Friday, Nov. 29.

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days

Arts and Crafts: Closed both days

Auto Hobby: Closed both days

Bowling: Closed both days

Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Closed both days

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days

Fast Eddie’s: Closed Nov. 28 and open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29

Finance Customer Service: Closed both days

Fitness Centers: Open 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 28 and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29 (the Hess Fitness Center is open 24/7 both days for registered CAC users)

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 28 and breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 (the midnight meal will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will reopen Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 p.m.)

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Nov. 28 and open dawn to dusk Nov. 29 (weather dependent)

Legal Office: Closed both days

Library: Closed both days

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed Nov. 28 and open for acute, same day care 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Military Education and Training: Closed both days

Military Personnel Section: Closed both days

Museum: Closed Nov. 28 and open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 29

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed both days

Professional Development: Closed both days

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed both days

The Landing: Closed both days

Youth Programs: Closed both days

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed both days.