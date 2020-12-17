Around The Hill: Estate Claim Announcement; Ready to bleed; Hill Chiefs Group scholarship

Estate Claim Announcement

With deep regret, the 75th Security Forces Squadron commander announces the death of Staff Sgt. Nephi Fife. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Fife, please contact 2nd Lt. Zachary Burdick, Summary Court Officer, at 605-787-0442.

Ready to bleed

The 419th Fighter Wing is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 9, at Hill’s Main Chapel Fellowship Hall. Appointment times must be scheduled in advance. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: “readytobleed” to schedule an appointment. Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass to complete your health history questions.

Hill Chiefs Group scholarship

Twice a year the Team Hill Chiefs Group sponsors an education scholarship providing a $750 scholarship to any active duty Air Force, active Air National Guard or active Air Force Reserve enlisted member or their spouse, within the Hill AFB area, pursuing any degree. For selection and application criteria, contact Chief Master Sgt. Rulon Walker at 801-586-7457 or 801-777-2589, or email 75ABW.388FW.CMSgtScholCoord@us.af.mil. The next application deadline is Dec. 31.

STEM outreach and STARBASE program

The Hill STEM outreach office asks for alumni or parents of students who attended the program to contact them with information about how STARBASE positively impacted them or their children. STARBASE is also looking for STEM-centered speakers for their current students. The STARBASE team can be reached at www.starbasehill.org, or by calling STARBASE Director Dave Amparan at 801-586-7493.

Fitness Centers update

The Warrior Fitness Center is open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday for military, dependents, DoD civilians and retirees. Guests are not allowed. An ID card check is in place and names are recorded for contact tracing. There is no access to the sauna, showers, racquetball, and basketball courts, except for patrons to walk the perimeter. The indoor track is open for military members to maintain fitness standards.

The Hess Fitness Center is open from 4 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends for military and DoD civilians with registered ID cards. Eligible patrons may register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings when in the facilities, except when performing cardio.

AAFES Mini Mall Express

AAFES Mini Mall Express is now open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Beginner 3-D design course

Hill Aerospace Museum offers a beginner 3-D design course at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 2, for students 11 years and older. The cost is $5 for this limited-space opportunity. Reserve a slot at aerospaceutah.org/product-category/shop/.

Holiday Card Lane

Squadrons can show their creativity by designing a themed card representing their squadron through Dec. 30. Gift cards of $150, $125 and $100 will be given to the top three winners. Unregistered cards will be removed. Call Marketing for regulations and registration at 801-775-2084.