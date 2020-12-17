Hill AFB’s free tax-prep center is seeking volunteers for 2021 tax season

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 2021 tax season is just around the corner, and the 75th Air Base Wing Legal Office is looking for volunteers to work in the base’s free income tax filing center as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

“We need volunteers to serve as tax preparers,” said J.Ed Christiansen, 75th ABW Legal Office. “However, if preparing taxes is not your ideal volunteer assignment, we still have place for you.”

In addition to preparing income tax returns, the tax center is in need of greeters and screeners. Depending on circumstances, volunteers might even be able to work online remotely, from home or elsewhere.

Christiansen said tax preparation experience is not a requirement. Volunteers will be provided with the necessary training and tools to become VITA/IRS-certified.

Previous in-house training will be replaced with the IRS self-paced e-learning program for training and certification. People can volunteer to help the tax center from Jan. 25 through tax filing day April 15.

Volunteers can volunteer as much or as little time as they chose during the tax season, Christiansen said, but the goal is at least four hours per week.

Last year, base volunteers completed over 800 federal and state tax returns.

All active duty and military retirees, as well as their immediate family members will be eligible to use the Tax Center program.

For more information on the program or to become volunteer, contact the legal office at 801-777-6626 or email 75abw.ja.workflow@us.af.mil. Prospective volunteers can also visit irs.gov/individuals/irs-tax-volunteers.