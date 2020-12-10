Around The Hill: Estate Claim Announcement; Holiday Card Lane; Difference Makers (10 Strong)

Estate Claim Announcement

With deep regret, the 75th Security Forces Squadron commander announces the death of Staff Sgt. Nephi Fife. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Staff Sgt. Fife, please contact 2nd Lt. Zachary Burdick, Summary Court Officer at 605-787-0442.

Holiday Card Lane

Squadrons can show their creativity by designing a themed card representing their squadron through Dec. 30. Gift cards of $150, $125 and $100 will be given to the top three winners. Unregistered cards will be removed. Call Marketing for regulations and registration at 801-775-2084.

Difference Makers (10 Strong)

Difference Makers Eric Barreras and Edward Wilson’s seminar focuses on fostering a positive culture through effective decision making skills for military and civilian leaders at all levels. This interactive Zoom presentation is from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 16. Register at https://bit.ly/2HTkYR8

Temporary hours

Temporary reduced hours at the AAFES Mini Mall Express are from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. The fuel pumps remain open 24-7 for credit purchases at the point of sale.

Combined Federal Campaign

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign runs now through Jan. 8. Active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees can “Be the Face of Change” by donating time or funds to any one of thousands of eligible charities via the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from their unit’s key worker. For more information, contact Capt. Amanda Byrd, CFC co-chair, at amanda.k.byrd4.mil@mail.mil.

Strikes Café December special

The famous Strikes Burger is back. A quarter-pound burger with fried egg, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo. Also, for a limited time, get 10 chicken nuggets or 10 mini corndogs for $2. Curbside service is available. Order in advance by calling the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.

New Fitness Center procedure

In order to assist with contact tracing, the Hill Fitness Center is scanning access cards or logging patrons on a spreadsheet every time. This includes people in uniform.