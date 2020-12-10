In Focus: Senior Airman Chanaramis Fue-Asuega

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen.

Senior Airman Chanaramis Fue-Asuega, 23, was raised in Los Angeles and moved to Utah in 2008. She joined the Air Force to help pay for college. Fue-Asuega initially joined as an active duty Airman and was stationed in North Dakota. About two years later, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve as a food service specialist with the 419th Force Support Squadron.

“Our career field is one of the most important to the Air Force mission,” Fue-Asuega said. “We are the foundation for lodging, fitness, and food.”

When not at drill, Fue-Asuega enjoys blog writing. She’s been writing since adolescence and has placed in various writing competitions.

“Mental health is very important to me,” she said. “Writing helps me express myself and helps my mental health as well.”

Fue-Asuega had the opportunity to use her skills recently by hosting a women empowerment networking workshop, which she hopes will be a continuing effort. She said she enjoys working with her 419th family and plans to attend Airman Leadership School in January 2021.