Around The Hill: NDEAM 5K run/walk; Unity 5-K Run/Walk; Virtual Bundles for Babies; “Mad Cow” Blood Donations

NDEAM 5K run/walk

In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a 5K run/walk will be held at 7 a.m. Oct. 30 at the track across from the Warrior Fitness Center. This year, the nation will celebrate 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 75 years of NDEAM. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a Wheelin’ Wildcats Basketball Game as in previous years. However, members of the team will participate in the 5K. The event is free and open to Team Hill. The NDEAM committee is recruiting volunteers as well. Email Tech. Sgt. Johnson at sheri.johnson.1@us.af.mil or Staff Charley at tkeyah.charley@us.af.mil to volunteer or for more information.

Unity 5-K Run/Walk

Hill’s Hispanic Heritage Committee sponsors a Unity 5K Run/Walk beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct 15. The start and finish line is in front of the Warrior Fitness Center. Same-day registration begins at 6 a.m. or participants can preregister by email at cesar.vargas@us.af.mil.

Virtual Bundles for Babies

Bundles for Babies virtual class, open to Team Hill military and family members, will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct 29. Topics include, preparing for your baby, budgeting, child care option, car seat safety, marriage, and more. Eligible families will receive a $50 Exchange gift card for attending. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for reservations.

“Mad Cow” Blood Donations

In alignment with new Food and Drug Administration guidance, individuals who spent time in European countries and were previously unable to donate blood because of the potential spread of “mad cow” disease, may now potentially be able to donate. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to learn more about new donor eligibility.

Bowling Center

Curbside and take out is available again Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead to place your order at 801-777-6565. The bowling lanes and restrooms are not open until further notice while undergoing renovations.

Halloween Thrills

Lagoon Frightmares tickets are on sale now at Tickets and Travel in building 805 through Oct. 31. Day Passes are reduced to $58. For more information, call Tickets and Travel at 801-777-9666.

12th Annual Haunting on the Hill

Dress up and celebrate Halloween at The Landing for trunk or treat from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Register your trunk for the contest to win prizes. Candy will be provided. A time slot must be reserved via Eventbrite to articipate atwww.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annualhaunting-on-the-hilltickets-120586023041/. For more information or to volunteer, call the Marketing Office at 801-775-2084.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in Building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Virtual Schooling Grant

For a limited time, the Air Force Aid Society offers a one-time $250 grant to eligible Air Force families with a financial need to help with virtual schooling costs for school supplies of their dependents in kindergarten through grade 12 during this school year. To apply, visit afas.org/vsg/.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Pharmacy TriCare Mail Order

If you are concerned about picking up your medications in person at the Hill AFB main or satellite pharmacy, you can transfer your prescriptions to TriCare Mail Order. TriCare Mail Order allows your medications to be delivered directly to you via mail, and provides an automatic refill program. Visit the “Hill Pharmacy” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus or call the pharmacy at 801-777-0418 for more information.