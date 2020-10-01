AFSC’s top leaders visit Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFSC command chief master sergeant, visited Hill Air Force Base Sept. 21-23 to see Team Hill operations and to spend time with the base’s Airmen.

The visit provided an opportunity to highlight the ways the 75th Air Base Wing and other units are safely supporting the response to the COVID-19 crisis while safely executing its critical missions for the warfighter.

“The wings and depots in AFSC are critical to generating readiness for the warfighters and the men and women at Hill Air Force Base demonstrate that on a daily basis,” said Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Air Force Sustainment Center commander. “During these unprecedented times, it’s impressive to see how Airmen innovate to deliver on the Air Force’s promise to fly, fight and win.”

Flosi said he and the general continue to be impressed with “the amazing team and leaders at Hill Air Force Base who are conducting the wartime mission every day to deliver combat power for America.”

“We left the visit with several benchmark initiatives we intend to share with our team in the Air Force Sustainment Center and beyond, as well as several key programs we intend to focus our efforts on in support of team Hill as they continue to excel in delivering combat power for America,” Flosi said.

During the visit, Kirkland and Flosi stopped by the 75th Medical Group to see its operations, including public health’s contract tracing efforts and the pharmacy’s continued service during the pandemic.

“I am very glad our personnel had the opportunity to show Lieutenant General Kirkland and Chief Flosi how innovative they have been in creating solutions to ensure the mission continued safely during this pandemic,” said Col. Mark Cleveland, 75th Medical Group commander. “From drive-thru pharmacy operations and safety procedures for the complex to video provider encounters for our beneficiaries, they have met every challenge head on and solved some very complex issues.”

In addition, the leaders took time to stop at the Airman Recreation Facility to learn about recent building improvements and planned renovations, and visited with the installation’s Airman Leadership School students.

They visited the Airman and Family Readiness Centered to meet with staff and to get an overview of the center’s programs. They met with 75th Security Forces Squadron, 649th Munitions Squadron, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 75th Force Support Squadron teams to observe readiness operations.

The general also met with officials from the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, which provides expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through logistics, support, maintenance, distribution and engineering management for the many of Air Force’s weapon systems.

“Our air base wing team continues to do an amazing job providing readiness support to our warfighters,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “What our Airmen do on a daily basis is incredible and I’m proud to showcase their accomplishments.”