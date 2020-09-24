Around The Hill: Halloween Thrills; Transition Assistance Workshop; First Friday – Welcome Back; Haunting on the Hill

Halloween Thrills

Dress up and celebrate Halloween at The Landing for trunk or treat from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Register your trunk for the contest to win prizes. Candy will be provided. A time slot must be reserved via Eventbrite to participate atwww.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-haunting-on-the-hilltickets-120586023041/. For more information or to volunteer, call the Marketing Office at 801-775-2084.

Transition Assistance Workshop

The next Transition Assistance workshop is at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Sept. 28-30, providing resources for service members and their spouses to prepare for the next steps in civilian life. The programs include Managing Your Transition, the Military Occupation Crosswalk, Financial Management, Benefits, and more. Register in advance with Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.

First Friday – Welcome Back

Bring your wingman and join us at the Landing to celebrate Hill’s Airman promotees from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct 2. Enjoy free refreshments and visit the bar. For more information, call The Landing at 801- 777-3841.

12th Annual Haunting on the Hill

Virtual Schooling Grant

For a limited time, the Air Force Aid Society offers a one-time $250 grant to eligible Air Force families with a financial need to help with virtual schooling costs for school supplies of their dependents in kindergarten through grade 12 during this school year. To apply, visit afas.org/vsg/.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections, a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100% inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in Building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Pharmacy TriCare Mail Order

If you are concerned about picking up your medications in person at the Hill AFB main or satellite pharmacy, you can transfer your prescriptions to TriCare Mail Order. TriCare Mail Order allows your medications to be delivered directly to you via mail, and provides an automatic refill program. Visit the “Hill Pharmacy” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus or call the pharmacy at 801-777-0418 for more information.