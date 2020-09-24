In Focus: Master Sgt. Janet Lindsay

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Master Sgt. Janet Lindsay is a special handling supervisor in the 67th Aerial Port Squadron. She recently sewed on master sergeant, completed a doctorate in education, and is a middle school principal and parent to seven-year-old Jeremiah. To say that she’s had a busy schedule is a bit of an understatement.

“Working in education during the pandemic has been a welcome opportunity for change in technology and leadership skills,” said Lindsay, who has been in education for 17 years with five years in administration. “We have learned the value of making changes quickly.”

During her nine-year career in the Air Force Reserve, Lindsay has deployed twice to the Middle East.

“I love my job here at the aerial port,” she said. “I love joint inspection and feel like special handling is my calling.”

With her doctorate and NCO Academy now complete, Lindsay spends her time with her son in the outdoors, hiking and exploring local reservoirs.

When asked about her secret for success, Lindsay said, “When we can’t change our circumstances, we can change our attitude.”