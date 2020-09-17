Around The Hill: Virtual Resiliency Course; Resident Council Meeting; National Preparedness Giveaway

Virtual Resiliency Course

The American Red Cross offers a free virtual resiliency course from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 18, providing coping skills and techniques relating to the challenges of deployments or adapting to a new base. The course is designed for spouses, parents, older children, siblings and significant others of service members. Register through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/o/american-red-cross-service-to-the-armed-forces-30101900564. A Zoom link will be provided.

Resident Council Meeting

The next resident council meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Base Theater. These meetings are open to all privatized housing residents and families, provide a forum to discuss health and safety concerns, identify required improvements, and present solutions for problems. Contact Justus Crawford at 801-777-2353 or by email justus.crawford@us.af.mil.

National Preparedness Giveaway

In recognition of National Preparedness Month and the Be Ready Campaign, Hill Emergency Management will give away two survival kit backpacks, a $25 Exchange gift card and a $25 Cabela’s Gift Card to their Facebook Friends on Sept 25. Become a friend of the Hill AFB Emergency Management Facebook page for your chance to win.

Employment Track

This two-day track is Sept 17th and 18th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is designed to assist service members wishing to enter the workforce post-transition. Learn about various job search techniques, labor market, resume, and interviewing skills. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at to register.

Virtual Spouse Reunion Briefing

This briefing will be held on Sept 17th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. It offer tips for reconnecting families following a deployment, extended TDY, or remote tour. Included is a layout of programs and support available for families, marriage care, and community outreach. Please register in advance at the Airman and Family Readiness Center or call 801-777-4681.

Virtual Schooling Grant

Are you an Air Force family experiencing financial hardship paying the additional costs associated for the fall 2020 academic year? For a limited time, a one-time $250 grant is available to eligible AF families with virtual schooling costs for school supplies of their dependents in grades K-12. For more information, eligibility requirements and application process visit https://www.75fss.com/airman-family-readiness-center/.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in Building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids Bowl Free, Extended

The Kids Bowl Free program is extended until Oct. 31. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day. For questions, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Pharmacy TriCare Mail Order

If you are concerned about picking up your medications in person at the Hill AFB main or satellite pharmacy, you can transfer your prescriptions to TriCare Mail Order. TriCare Mail Order allows your medications to be delivered directly to you via mail, and provides an automatic refill program. Visit the “Hill Pharmacy” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus or call the pharmacy at 801-777-0418 for more information.