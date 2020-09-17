Digital Campaign virtual industry event slated for Sept. 21

WASHINGTON (AFNS)— The Air Force is inviting industry and academia to join air and space professionals from across the Department for a Digital Campaign Virtual Industry Exchange Day Sept. 21.

The event will be conducted via Microsoft Teams Live Event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, and Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command.

The event aims to inform industry and academia on the overall Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation vision and strategy, share how the Air Force and Space Force expect to conduct future business, and request feedback, partnerships and collaborations to move the Department and its partners towards one digital future.

This event will highlight digital engineering activities of select exemplar programs with the intent to scale lessons learned, best practices, and results across the enterprise. The exemplars will include programs managed by both the Air Force and Space Force.

“Quite simply we must field advanced technology and capabilities faster than our adversaries. We need to fully take advantage of digital tools and approaches to improve time and efficiency in each acquisition phase,” Bunch said. “Leveraging best practices and preparing our workforce to design, test, sustain, and modernize in an integrated digital environment is key.”

The virtual exchange was previously scheduled July 30 and postponed to enable expanded participation. To view the agenda and register, visit the Virtual Industry Exchange Day event page on betaSAM. The deadline to register is Sept. 19, and early registration is encouraged.

The Air Force Digital Campaign plans to conduct these Industry Exchange events on a continuous basis and update industry and academia on progress and breakthroughs.

Presentation material for the meeting will be posted at the AFMC Digital Campaign website.