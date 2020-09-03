Around The Hill: Estate announcement; Golf Tournament; Hill Parent Connections; Free fitness program

Estate announcement

It is with deepest regret that the commander of the 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron announces the death of Airman First Class Joseph D. Blattel. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Airman Blattel should contact First Lieutenant Spencer W. Cray, Summary Court Officer, 388th Fighter Wing, at 802-233-8291.

Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament

The 2020 Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament is Sept. 8 at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at noon. The cost is $150 per golfer. This is a fundraiser for the Hill Aerospace Museum. For additional information, please contact Robb Alexander at 801-825-5936 or robbalexander@aerospaceutah.org.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Kids Bowl Free, Extended

The Kids Bowl Free program is extended until Oct. 31. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day. For questions, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.

Hot Diggity Dog Halfway House

The Hubbard Golf Course Halfway House is now open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for a delicious hot dog. Call the Halfway House at 801-777-3272.

Bowling Center Strikes Burger

Order the most popular item on the menu. A quarter-pound burger with fried egg, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo. Call ahead to use curbside service. Place your order in advance or while parked on the north side of the building, where a pickup takes place. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taste of Paradise Café

Get the mouthwatering Big Kahuna Burger at the Taste of Paradise Café. Take-out ordering is now available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the Taste of Paradise Café at 801-777-4165.

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB – the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

Name and unit

What is your job title and job description?

Where is your hometown?

What are your hobbies and/or interests?

What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.