AFA Utah Chapter 235 recognizes 2020 Scowcroft Award winners

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Association Utah Chapter 235 hosted the 2020 Brent Scowcroft Awards Ceremony Aug. 19 to recognize the outstanding individual and team logistics, maintenance and sustainment performers in the ICBM, air dominance, supply chain and munitions career fields.

This was the 31st year the ceremony was held. The inaugural 1989 ceremony was named for Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft, who led the Scowcroft commission to map the future of America’s ICBM.

A native of Ogden, Utah, Scowcroft passed away Aug. 6 this year at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, at the age of 95.

Scott Warren, president of AFA Utah Chapter 235, said it was important to continue to honor the general for his successful career developing the architecture for the U.S. nuclear force.

“We honor the nominees and recipients of the Scowcroft Award that recognizes Air Force leaders who, like General Scowcroft, are winners and the best of the best in their specialties,” Warren said. “The Brent Scowcroft awards continues AFA Chapter 235’s annual tradition of honoring the best. We congratulate this year’s winners.”

The event originally honored the top performers in the ICBM field, but later expanded to include the top acquisition, sustainment, maintenance, logistics, supply chain, and munition performers.

This year’s ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.

2020 Brent Scowcroft Award Winners:

ICBM Depot Level Maintenance

Robert P. Sears, 309th Missile Maintenance Group, 582nd Missile Maintenance Squadron

ICBM Maintenance and Logistics

Tech. Sgt Samuel D. Savoie, 20th Air Force, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

ICBM Acquisition and Sustainment

David C. Hamblin, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB

Minuteman III Field Support Section, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB

Air Dominance Acquisition and Sustainment

Stephen R. Watry, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Aerospace Enabler Division, Hill AFB

Unmanned Threat Emitter Team, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Aerospace Enabler Division

Supply Chain Management Acquisition and Sustainment

Tracy Jones, 748th Supply Chain Management Group, 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron, Hill AFB

ICBM Security Team, 748th Supply Chain Management Group, 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron, Hill AFB

Munitions Maintenance and Logistics