Around The Hill: Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz; Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories; DoD Virtual Summer Reading Program

Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention (in the summer) presents two live Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz, director of We End Violence, Aug. 13 at 8 and 10 a.m. The purpose of the event is to familiarize base personnel with the We End Violence mission and how to apply it to the work place. For the past 16 years, Jeff has worked as an activist, organizer, and public speaker, providing consultation, presentations, and performances in the fields of violence prevention, stalking, bullying, working in alliances, collaboration, and other areas. Registration is required through Eventbrite at https://hillsum- mersapm.eventbrite.com.

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1 – 30. All base, test, depot, and STAMP customers requiring munitions support during this time must deliver the applicable documentation to the Custody Accounts Section by Aug 19. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801- 586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

DoD Virtual Summer Reading Program

Earn rewards and incentives by logging summer reading now through Aug 31. Even through the library is still closed they are doing curbside pick-up for your summer reading. Call the Gerrity Memorial Library at 801-777-2533.

Virtual career fair

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. For more details and registration, visit https://go.hirevets.com.

Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament

The 2020 Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament is Sept. 8 at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at noon. The cost is $150 per golfer. This is a fundraiser for the Hill Aerospace Museum. For additional information, please contact Robb Alexander at 801-825-5936 or robbalexander@aerospaceutah.org.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for take-out meals off their new brunch menu, which can be found at 75fss.com/golf-course/. Customers must wear face coverings. Call 801-777-3272 with questions or to order for pick-up.

Kids Bowl Free

Summer bowling program offers Kids Bowl Free until Aug 29. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day this summer. For questions, call the Bowling Center 801-777-6565.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB – the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil. Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

Name and unit

What is your job title and job description?

Where is your hometown?

What are your hobbies and/or interests?

What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Pharmacy TriCare Mail Order

If you are concerned about picking up your medications in per- son at the Hill AFB main or satellite pharmacy, you can transfer your prescriptions to TriCare Mail Order. TriCare Mail Order allows your medications to be delivered directly to you via mail, and provides an automatic refill program. Visit the “Hill Pharmacy” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus or call the pharmacy at 801-777-0418 for more information.