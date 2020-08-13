Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Melissa Blair

Melissa Blair works in the 75th Force Support Squadron as a community readiness consultant at Airman and Family Readiness Center. She is originally from New York and her hobbies include enjoying the outdoors and spending time with her husband and two kids.

Mason’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“Here at the Airman & Family Readiness Center, we have come together as a team. We have all remained focused and diligent in assisting one another with added responsibilities, while adapting to teleworking and virtual delivery of many of our appointments and classes, including my main responsibility the Transition Assistance Program. We have increased the standard of safety for our customers by maintaining a sanitary environment with enhanced cleaning details and practicing social distancing, we have seamlessly been able to connect and remain focused on our mission-supporting our service members and their families when they need us most!”

Shelley Howe

Shelley Howe works in DLA Aviation Ogden as a distribution facilities specialist. She is from South Weber, Utah and her hobbies include pickleball, golf, fishing and camping.

Shelley’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“One of the biggest changes during the COVID-19 I’ve encountered is controlling access to essential personnel to reduce potential exposure. I take pride keeping the entire Shop Service Center safe and sanitized regularly with the limited number of personnel having access to multiple exposed surfaces. The example I set has had a ripple effect throughout my building. During the pandemic I have reported to my duty location every day with the exception of personal leave to ensure my two high risk coworkers expo- sure was at an absolute minimum, while also continuing to provide a face to the customer without degradation in support.”