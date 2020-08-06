Around The Hill: NAF Sale; Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament; Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz

NAF Sale

A cash-only, non-appropriated fund sale, open to any DoD ID card holder, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at building 521 east of the Hill AFB Chapel. Items for sale include lodging furniture, TV’s, pool table, electronic dart boards and dining room chairs. Most items are limited one per customer. All items are sold as-is and must be taken away at the time of purchase. Six people at a time will be allowed in the sale area. Mask and medical screening questionnaire will be required. For other details call 801-777-4723.

Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament

The 2020 Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament is Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at noon. The cost is $150 per golfer. This is a fundraiser for the Hill Aerospace Museum. For additional information, please contact Robb Alexander at 801-825-5936 or robbalexander@aerospaceutah.org.

Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention (in the summer) presents two live Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz, director of We End Violence, Aug 13 at 8 and 10 a.m. The purpose of the event is to familiarize base personnel with the We End Violence mission and how to apply it to the work place. For the past 16 years, Jeff has worked as an activist, organizer, and public speaker, providing consultation, presentations, and performances in the fields of violence prevention, stalking, bullying, working in alliances, collaboration, and other areas. Registration is required through Eventbrite at https://hillsummersapm.eventbrite.com.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan. 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for take-out meals off their new brunch menu, which can be found at 75fss.com/golf-course/. Customers must wear face coverings. Call 801- 777-3272 with questions or to order for pick-up.

Kids Bowl Free

Summer bowling program offers Kids Bowl Free until Aug 29. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day this summer. For questions, call the Bowling Center 801-777-6565.

DoD Virtual Summer Reading Program

Earn rewards and incentives by logging summer reading now through Aug 31. Even through the library is still closed they are doing curbside pick-up for your summer reading. Call the Gerrity Memorial Library at 801-777-2533.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB – the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

Name and unit

What is your job title and job description?

Where is your hometown?

What are your hobbies and/or interests?

What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30pm (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.