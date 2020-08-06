Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the "frontlines" supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

BreAnne Vastano

BreAnne Vastano works for DLA Aviation Ogden as a material handler and forklift operator. Her job is to ensure maintainers and warfighters are receiving materials accurately and when they need it. She is from Riverdale, Utah, and her hobbies include horseback riding and spending time with family.

BreAnne’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

"Since the beginning of COVID-19, our group is mission essential and not telework eligible. Prior to my shift, I ensure all areas of operations have been properly sanitized. This includes lektrievers, material handling equipment, printers, doors, computers, desks, common areas and anything else I can see that may be used throughout the day. I practice safety with appropriate PPE for my coworkers and customers, as social distancing cannot always be maintained and ensure those whom I interact with are always comfortable. I try to bring as many smiles and as much laughter as I can. The invisible threat has not slowed down, so I have increased my diligence in all sanitizing measures to maximize protection as much as possible. I take great pride in what we do as they deserve the best service possible.”

Cathy Morton

Cathy Morton works in the 75th Force Support Squadron as a library technician. She checks out books to patrons and runs story time for kids ages 0-5 years old. She also help parents find the best books for their children to help them grow in literacy. Cathy is from Ogden, Utah, and her hobbies include reading, walking her dogs and knitting.

Cathy’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

"Sadly we are not able to have storytime as a group. Instead, I find themes, books and craft ideas then post them to the library Facebook page so the parents and children can still participate in storytime at home. The library is offering curbside service for patrons, so I am still able to help patrons find books and other material to use at home.”