Around the Hill

“Hill Climbers” Toastmasters

Are you ready to practice public speaking, improve your communication and build leadership skills? Join the “Hill Climbers” Toastmasters Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in eastside conference room at building 430. For more information, call Karen Dovenbarger, 801-777-5715, or Tony Lau, 801-777-5603.

UFC 247

Catch all the heavy-hitting action on the big screen. Watch Jones and Reyes go head to head in the light heavyweight main event Feb. 8 starting at 6 p.m. Specials will be available. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 for details.

Jackpot Bingo

More than $4,000 in payouts will be given Feb. 9 at The Landing. Doors will open at noon, card sales at at 1 p.m., and regular games at 2 p.m. Call 777-3841 for details.

Acrylic painting class

Attend an acrylic painting class Feb 13. or Feb. 20 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The class is $25 for three hours of painting instructions and materials. Children 6 and older are welcome to learn if accompanied by an adult. Class size is limited. Call Arts & Crafts at 801-777-2649 for details and to register.

2nd Annual Valentine’s Day Partner WOD

Team up with your swolemate, wingman, or friend for a surprise workout of the day Feb. 13 at 5:45 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at each class. Call 801-777-2762 for details.

Death of a Gangster – Murder Mystery Dinner

Spend Valentine’s Day from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Landing for a night of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The Murder Mystery Co. will be putting on an audience-inclusive murder mystery for $45 per person. This cost includes an Italian dinner and entertainment. Doors open at 5 p.m. and guests must be seated by 5:45 p.m. Children are welcome to attend the show at the discretion of a parent/guardian. 1920s suits and flapper costumes are encouraged. Registration is limited to the first 100 guests. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 by Feb 12 to register.

Invitation – Implicit bias speaking event

Attend a presentation focused on implicit bias, and recognizing the importance of cultivating an inclusive workplace and the value of diverse teams from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Chapel Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Dr. David Allen parker who works with organizations to guide them to take a compassionate approach to making a difference through creating and sustaining positive and authentically-inclusive cultures and climates. Register at saprib0220.eventbrite.com.

Fitness Frequency Challenge

You can earn weekly chances at winning prizes by participating in free or paid classes at the Warrior or Hess Fitness Centers now through March 13. Register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk to receive a punch card to take to classes. Earn one credit each time you attend a free group class (PSUNO, FIP, WarBird CrossFit), and two credits for attending a paid contracted class. Five total credits equals one entry into weekly prize drawings. For more information, call 801-777-2762.

Career and benefits fair

A career and benefits fair for veterans will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at Mountain America Exposition Center, located at 9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah. The free event aims to connect local employers and service providers with reservists, Guard members, veterans, active-duty members, and their spouses. The event will be located in Exhibit Hall 1 (North Hall). Free parking is available directly west of the expo center. Call 801-432-4242 for details or register at https://bit.ly/301HETL.

HAFB Tax Center

The Hill AFB Tax Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays now through Tax Day. IRS-certified volunteers at the center are available to provide free basic, as well as military-specific, income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Services will be limited to active-duty, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes less than $75,000. The center is located in building 349, room 101. The center will be closed on federal holidays. Call 801-777-1040 for more information.

AFAS offers education grants

The Air Force Aid Society is now accepting applications from for the Gen. Henry H. Arnold Education Grant Program for eligible students of military families for the 2020-2021 academic year. Grants range from $500 to $4,000 depending on each student’s level of financial need. The society also awards at least ten merit scholarships of $5,000 each to new college students. The online application for academic year 2020-2021 is available now through April 30. For more information, including eligibility criteria and to access the online application, visit www.afas.org/education-support or call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.

Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.