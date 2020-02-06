Medical readiness plan to optimize customer health care at Hill

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah ‑ To ensure all Airmen are medically ready to perform their needed duties, both at home and while deployed, Hill Air Force Base has been implementing an Airmen Medical Readiness Optimization, or AMRO, plan.

The AMRO model standardizes the processes and time required to perform operational medical management duties and will help leadership at medical treatment facilities identify the medical support needed for operational requirements.

Under the model, dedicated warfighter care teams will be primarily focused on proactively treating active duty Airmen and improving their availability to support the warfighting mission. Care for non-active duty patients, primarily the families of service members and military retirees, will be handled by separate on-base provider teams.

“The changes we’re making will make our Airmen more lethal,” said Col. Michelle Brown, 75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander. “It will increase Airmen mobility and readiness, and allow us to have more interaction with commanders to better assist our Airmen in preparation for deployment.”

The changes are focused on several factors. These include warfighter care teams integrating time into the duty week to manage empaneled Airmen, ensuring medical care is consistent and reliable, prioritizing review of Airmen with mobility limiting medical conditions/open referrals, improving communication with squadron leadership, and removing obstacles to readiness care.

Brown said the changes are positive, and individuals shouldn’t be worried that this new model will negatively impact medical care for themselves or dependents.

The first phase of the transition began in July, when the 75th Aerospace Medicine Squadron was redesignated as the 75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 75th Medical Operations Squadron was redesignated as the 75th Health Care Operations Squadron.

The second phase began Jan. 20 and is the realignment of the active duty population into designated warrior clinic teams. Squadrons will be empaneled to a single provider, which will take care of all of the medical readiness needs of the active duty members for the unit.

The 649th Munitions Squadron is the first unit to move to phase two.

“So far, the program is working really well,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Drossner, 649th MUNS commander. “Providers have performed two site visits to see firsthand the working conditions our Airman are exposed to, which helped them develop insight into our squadrons work environment and working conditions.”

He said the provider provides telephone access every to help resolve problems over the phone that don’t require a visit to the clinic, rather than Airmen having to make an appointment and spending time driving across the base to be seen.

“This has enabled quick access to necessary medical attention in order to maintain a healthy fighting force,” he said.