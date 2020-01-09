Around the Hill

80th Anniversary Celebration

Join Hill AFB for its 80th Anniversary Celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Hill Aerospace Museum. The event is free and open to the public. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a number of featured guests, displays and special activities will be held to commemorate the base’s rich history, and to showcase the missions and people that have resided at Hill AFB over the past 80 years. The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Hess, a POW during Vietnam and an Ogden native.

MLK luncheon

Join Hill AFB for a Martin Luther King, Jr., Commemoration Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Landing. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ronald Gerald Coleman, University of Utah’s History Department and the Ethnic Studies Program. Register by Jan. 9. For more information, call Staff Sgt. Cretain, 801-777-0852, or Staff Sgt. Yarde, 801-777-5495.

CTIP event

Join the Hill AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office for a Combating Trafficking In Persons event event from 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Chapel Fellowship Hall. The purpose of this event is to provide an opportunity for both base personnel and community partners to attend and increase their awareness and emphasize the importance of combating trafficking in persons. The guest speaker will be Allison Smith, Asian Association of Utah’s Education and Outreach Specialist for the Trafficking In Persons Refugee & Immigrant Center. The event attendance requires registration and seating is limited. Register at hillctip2020.eventbrite.com or call the SAPR office at 801-777-1950.

Fitness Frequency Challenge

You can earn weekly chances at winning prizes by participating in free or paid classes at the Warrior or Hess Fitness Centers from Jan. 13 through March 13. Register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk to receive a punch card to take to classes. Earn one credit each time you attend a free group classes (PSUNO, FIP, WarBird CrossFit), and two credits for attending a paid contracted class. Five total credits equals one entry into weekly prize drawings. For more information, call 801-777-2762.

Spouse Reunion Briefing

This briefing held Jan. 16 from 1-2 p.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center offers tips for reconnecting families following a deployment, extended TDY, or remote tour. Included is a layout of programs and support available for families, marriage care, and community outreach. Register in advance by calling 801-777-4681.

Bowling Colorama

Bring your friend out for a night of bowling and beat the house on Jan 18 from 7-10:00 p.m. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200 depending on the shot. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Call 801-777-6565.

UFC 246

Catch all the heavy-hitting action on the big screen. Watch McGregor and Cerrone go head to head in the welterweight main event Jan. 18 from 6-11 p.m. at The Landing. Specials will be available. Club members can reserve their tables now. For questions or to reserve a table, call 801-777-3841.

Financial Lunch-N-Learn: Savings & Investing Part 1

This free class takes place at Airman & Family Readiness Center Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon and serves as an introduction to learning how to save and invest money. This series of Lunch-N-Learn financial workshops is now available to all of Team Hill. Supervised children are welcome to attend. Lunch is provided to attendees who register in advance by calling 801-777-4681.

