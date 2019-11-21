Around the Hill

CGOC Leadership Symposium

The Company Grade Officer Council Leadership Symposium is scheduled from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at The Landing and CGOs interested in attending can register now. The seminar offers junior officers on base an opportunity for professional development, networking, fellowship and broad leadership discussion. For more information and to register, contact 1st Lt. Erin Malloy at 801-777-1913 or erin.malloy@us.af.mil, 1st Lt. Cheyenne Mistry at 801-777-4551 or cheyenne.j.mistry.mil@mail.mil, or 2nd Lt. Bret Wagner at 801-777-6113 or bret.wagner.1@us.af.mil.

Health care services town hall Nov. 25

Transition to the Defense Health Agency and the 75th Medical Group’s recent squadron re-designation will be the main topics during a town hall meeting Nov. 25. Col. Mark Cleveland, commander of the 75th MDG, will host the meeting from 11 a.m. to noon at The Landing, building 450. Military members, dependents and other Tricare beneficiaries who receive their care at the military treatment facility are invited to attend. Prompted by reform efforts underway within the Air Force Medical Service and Military Health System, the meeting will discuss changes in the organizational structure of the medical group, adjustments to the location of services within the clinic, and what the overall transition to a Defense Health Agency managed military treatment facilities means for beneficiaries.

Breakfast for Dinner with Santa

Join The Landing for member’s appreciation Nov. 27 and enjoy Breakfast for Dinner with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, fresh fruit, hot cocoa and more will be served. The meal is free for club members and immediate family members. There is a non-member charge of $10 for adults and $5 for children. Call 801-777-3841 for details.

Chess Club

Join the Base Library for Chess Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 28. The club is open to beginner through advanced players. An chess instructor will be available during the event. Registration is not required. Call 801-777-2533 for details.

WG employee survey

Air Force Materiel Command employees in the Federal Wage Grade System are invited to participate in a survey to assess developmental needs and opportunities. The consolidated results and key findings of this Air Force-wide survey will be used to inform and guide WG employee development and retention efforts. The survey is available online through Nov. 30 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KV63N7Q. Participation is voluntary and responses will remain anonymous.

TSP Tuesdays

Come, learn and ask questions about the Thrift Savings Plan and Blended Retirement System Dec. 3 from 2-3 p.m. at Airman and Family Readiness Center. The class is open to all military and spouses. Call 801-777-4681 for more information.

The 2020 Federal Benefits

Open Season for health insurance, dental and vision insurance, and flexible spending accounts for federal employees runs now through Dec. 9. Hill AFB will hold a health fair featuring health insurance carriers available to employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, and 5 at The Landing, building 450. Information on 2020 premiums will also be available at the health fair and can also be found on the Office of Personnel Management website, www.opm.gov/insure.

Holiday Card Lane

Squadrons are encouraged to show off their creativity by creating over-sized, themed holiday cards representing their unit. Prizes will be given out to the top three cards. The contest will run Dec. 2-Jan. 2 with judging taking place Jan. 6-8. Contact 75th Force Support Squadron Marketing at 801-775-2094 for regulations and to register. Unregistered cards will be not be judged.

2019 Combined Federal Campaign

The 2019 Combined Federal Campaign is underway at Hill AFB now through Dec. 15. During the campaign active duty, federal civilians and federal retirees can contributed to any of the thousands of available CFC charities. Personnel can pledge through their units CFC key workers. People can also pledge or learn more about the campaign at www.mountainstatescfc.org. The last day to pledge through the CFC online is Jan. 12, 2020. For more information, contact one of the 2019 CFC co-chairs: Lt. Col. Jason Bartels, dwain.bartels@us.af.mil; 2nd Lt. Madison Charland, madison.charland.1@us.af.mil; or Master Sgt. Joshua Blair, joshua.blair@us.af.mil.

Toys for Tots at Hill AFB

The Marine Toys for Tots program is underway at Hill AFB now through Dec. 20. New unwrapped toy donations can be made at the Base Exchange, Commissary, Military Personnel Flight at building 430, and the Airman and Family Readiness Center at building 150. Donations are sought for both boys and girls from newborns to age 14. For more information, call Miles Sumner at 520-336-4215.

Base tax center volunteers needed

The 2020 tax season is around the corner and volunteers are needed to help in the base tax center as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Volunteers will serve as VITA/IRS-certified tax preparers, greeters and screeners. No tax preparation experience is required. Volunteers will receive the necessary training and tools to become certified. The training will be held Jan. 13-17 and people can volunteer to help the tax center as little or as much time as they choose from Jan. 27 through tax filing day April 15. For more information on the program or to become volunteer, contact the legal office at 801-777-6626 or email 75abw.ja.workflow@us.af.mil.

Season ski rentals

Season-long rentals of skis and snowboards are available at Outdoor Recreation Center. Supplies are limited. Call 801-777-9666 for more information.

