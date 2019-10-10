Yellow Ribbon events set for November, December

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The next Yellow Ribbon events are set for Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 20-22, both in Orlando, Florida.

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program aims to combat the stresses of deployment by providing information, support, and outreach to reservists and their families.

Airmen are eligible to attend one pre-deployment event beginning four months prior to a deployment of 90 days or more, and two post-deployment events within a year of their return. All travel expenses are covered – including airfare, hotel, and meals – for the reservist and two eligible guests.

“Yellow Ribbon is a phenomenal program,” said Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Sayre, the 419th Fighter Wing Yellow Ribbon representative. “They understand that everyone has different life situations and needs, and they do a good job of providing something for everyone.”

Each event is designed to give Airmen a chance to learn and spend time with their families. Sayre said they offer classes such as financial planning, how to sleep better, couples enrichment, home buying, resume writing, and retirement. There are also experts on hand to discuss TRICARE, education and training, Veteran Affairs, the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Report System, and more.

“The best part is that all DEERS-eligible children are considered as one guest,” Sayre said. “Meaning, they can invited all DEERS-eligible children and one other guest.”

Sayre said families can also meet other people going through the challenge of having a loved one deployed.

“With reservists, making those connections is especially beneficial, because they may be the only military member in their community,” she said. “Yellow Ribbon provides a level of stability and support during the deployment, and can help prepare for a successful reintegration upon return home.”

Sayre noted that every branch of the military has a Yellow Ribbon program, some of which are mandatory.

“We are always going to deploy because that’s what we are trained to do,” she said. “It makes me proud that the Air Force has truly stood fast in showing that it cares about deployers and their families through Yellow Ribbon.”

To sign up for the Yellow Ribbon event in Orlando, reservists may register here: https://www.yellowribbon.mil/url/U2irtmwH6jKYRRHp36526Q