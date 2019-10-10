Around the Hill

VA Tribute Run/Walk & Chili Cook-off

The 12th annual George E. Whalen Veterans Tribute Run and Chili Cook-off will be held Oct. 12 in Ogden. A 10K and 5K run, and 1.5 mile walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home, 1102 N. 1200 W. in Ogden, and end at First United Methodist Church, 1339 W. 400 N. in Marriott-Slaterville. The Chili Cook-off will be at 10:30 a.m. with activities including an eagle exhibition from the Ogden Nature Center, Utah Military Academy Band, an American Red Cross blood drive, a playground and bounce house for children, and Star Wars characters. Call 801-393-5662 or visit www.fumcogdenut.org/veterans-tribute-run for fees, registration and more details.

Pumpkin 5K run/walk

Enjoy refreshments and a pumpkin giveaway at this fall-themed 5K on the Duck Pond Route. Those interested can win a prize for the best pumpkin costume at this event. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 and is free to all Hill Air Force Base affiliates and sponsored guests. Call 801-777-2762 or email 75fss.WarriorFitCtr@us.af.mil to register or for more information.

Boots to Business

A two-day, Boots to Business workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16-17 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. Service members, military spouses and dependents leaving the military can learn about business fundamentals and are introduced to tools and resources available to support them in becoming successful entrepreneurs and job creators. Call the A&FRC to register at 801-777-4681.

Acrylic painting class

Discover your creative side at one of Arts & Crafts’ acrylic painting classes. On Oct. 17 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., learn how to paint a Halloween cat scene. Cost is $25 and covers instruction, materials, and a take-home masterpiece you create. Children age 6 and older are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. Call Arts & Crafts at 801-777-2649 to register or for more information. There is a class running every Thursday in October with different Halloween-themed painting projects.

Chess Club

Join the Chess Club at the Gerrity Memorial Library Oct. 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Beginners to advanced players of all ages are welcome to attend. An instructor will be available and there is no signup necessary. Call 801-777-2533 for details.

Haunting on the Hill

The 11th annual Haunting on the Hill trunk-or-treat event will be held Oct. 18 from 5-7:30 p.m. Bring your family to The Landing for food, prizes, games, a magic show, and a trunk-or-treat decorating contest. Decorated trunks are still needed for the event. If you would like to volunteer or register your trunk for the contest, please visit 75fss.com/haunting. All candy will be provided and the winning trunks will be awarded gift cards. For more information, contact the call 801-775-2084.

Colorama

Bring your friend out for a night of bowling at the Hill AFB Bowling Center and beat the house. Colorama will be Oct. 19 from 7-10 p.m. and is held every third Saturday of the month. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and the cost is $15 per person to play. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200, depending on the shot. For more information, call bowling at 801-777-6565.

Midnight at the Masquerade

Enjoy a night of mystery, mayhem, and murder at this year’s interactive murder mystery dinner theatre at The Landing. See the Murder Mystery Company from Denver perform live starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Cost is $25 for a night of entertainment that includes a slow-roasted prime rib dinner served with salad, potatoes, veggies, and salted caramel cheesecake. Doors open at 6 p.m. and reservations must be made and paid for by Oct. 23. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 to make a reservation and for more information.

Utah Firearm Concealed Carry Permit

Take a Utah Firearm Concealed Carry Permit class from 6-10 p.m. Oct 29 at the Rod and Gun Club, building 2707. Required fingerprints and photos are included with the course. Cost is $25 for active, retired or Reserve military and $35 for civilians. Prepay at Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666. Contact the Rod and Gun Club at 801-586-9115. Limited spots available. (Note: Do not bring firearms to class.)

Federal Benefits Open Season

The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season for health insurance, dental and vision insurance, and flexible spending accounts for federal employees will be Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2019. Hill AFB will hold a health fair featuring health insurance carriers available to employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, and 7, and again Dec. 3, 4, and 5 at The Landing, building 450. Information on 2020 premiums will also be available at the health fair and can also be found on the Office of Personnel Management website, www.opm.gov/insure.

Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.