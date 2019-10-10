HAFB declares Oct. 6-12 Fire Prevention Week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The month of October is Fire Prevention Month, and Oct. 6-12 will be Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base.

Harry Briesmaster, director for the 75th Civil Engineer Group, signed a proclamation Oct. 3 designating Fire Prevention Week for the installation.

This year’s theme is “Not every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.” According to the National Fire Protection Association, a person in a household or community can be a hero when it comes to fire safety. The organization suggests people make an escape plan.

At home, fires can spread rapidly, and in some cases, families may have as little as two minutes to escape to safety once the smoke alarms sound, said Tiana Bykowski, Hill AFB fire and emergency services.

In addition, most Hill AFB facilities are equipped with fire sprinklers and fire alarm notification systems. Bykowski said the effectiveness of sprinklers in controlling a fire is well documented and is the primary reason fire extinguishers have been removed from a number of base facilities.

The installation also has a training course on appropriate response to fires that is available to all Hill AFB employees and residents.

Throughout Fire Prevention Week, base firefighters will participate in a number of on- and off-base fire prevention outreach activities.

The week will culminate with a poster and essay contest held for school-age children. The contest winners will participate in a “Firefighter for a Day” base visit where they will learn about fire trucks and other firefighting skills.

Bykowski encourages people to practice fire prevention year-round. For more information, call 801-775-3229.