Around The Hill: Christmas tree lighting; Difference Makers (10 Strong); Angel Tree program

Christmas tree lighting

This year’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Hill AFB will be a virtual event viewed at Facebook.com/HillAirForceBase beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Difference Makers (10 Strong)

Difference Makers Eric Barreras and Edward Wilson’s seminar focuses on fostering a positive culture through effective decision making skills for military and civilian leaders at all levels. This interactive Zoom presentation is from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 16. Register at https://bit.ly/2HTkYR8

Angel Tree program

A few more children still need a sponsor through the Chapel Angel Tree program. The program helps ensure the children of Team Hill have a memorable holiday season. Please stop by the Chapel (building 445/475) during duty hours to pick up a sponsor card. All instructions come with the card. Gifts are due back to the Chapel by Dec. 6.

New Fitness Center procedure

In order to assist with contact tracing, the Hill Fitness Center is scanning access cards or logging patrons on a spreadsheet every time. This includes people in uniform.

Combined Federal Campaign

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign runs now through Jan. 8. Active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees can “Be the Face of Change” by donating time or funds to any one of thousands of eligible charities via the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from their unit’s key worker. If everyone in the Mountain States CFC military workforce gave just $2 per pay period, the Mountain States CFC would raise nearly $2.5 million. For more information, contact Capt. Amanda Byrd, CFC co-chair, at amanda.k.byrd4.mil@mail.mil.

Temporary hours

For approximately the next two weeks, the AAFES Mini Mall Express will be open reduced hours from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. The fuel pumps remain open 24-7 for credit purchases at the point of sale.