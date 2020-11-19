Around The Hill: Combined Federal Campaign; Family Caregiver Workshop; Movember Lanes

Combined Federal Campaign

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign runs now through Jan. 8. Active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees can “Be the Face of Change” by donating time or funds to any one of thousands of eligible charities via the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from their unit’s key worker. For more information, contact Capt. Amanda Byrd, CFC co-chair, at amanda.k.byrd4.mil@mail.mil.

Family Caregiver Workshop

No writing experience is required to join Blue Star Families, Community Building Art Works and author Seema Reza for a special virtual creative writing workshop offered at various dates through Dec. 17. Check the schedule and sign up at https://caregiversempoweringcaregiversut.eventbrite.com.

Movember Lanes

Guys, gals and pals. Show off your real or fake ‘stache’ for one free game of bowling. Shoes not included. Show your support for Movember until Nov. 27. Call the Bowling Center for more information at 801-777-6565.

Walking Art Contest Design available to order

Katie Sanchez, was the 2020 Walking Art Contest winner. Her design is featured on Hill Air Force Base shirts, hats and beanies. Order form, instructions and payment options are listed at 75fss.com/order.

Holiday Cookie Drive

Support the Holiday Cookie Drive and bring some cheer to Hill Airmen this holiday season. Following Public Health precautions, only store-bought prepackaged cookies can be accepted. For more information and to sign up for a contactless drive-up donation time on Dec. 4 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, log into eventbrite.com/e/holiday-cookie-donation-drive-tickets-127544596321.

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. Employers will fill positions in the local area, across the region, and will have some opportunities across the nation. For more details and registration, visit rmvets.com/2FSMCwz.

Air Force Resiliency

The Air Force Resiliency cell is looking for participants for the Invisible Wounds Initiative caregiver focus group. The intent is to use these focus groups to develop solutions to better support and engage with family members and caregivers across the service. Volunteer names and email addresses can be sent to Julie Pinchak at julie.pinchak@us.af.mil. For more on Invisible Wounds, go to woundedwarrior.af.mil.