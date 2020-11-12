Around The Hill: Temporary West Gate closure; Live streaming seminar: Can I Kiss You; Movember Lanes

Temporary West Gate closure

The West Gate will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and will reopen at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. The closure is required for routine maintenance. During this time, the Roy Gate will be open. The South Gate will continue to operate 24/7.

Live streaming seminar: Can I Kiss You

Can I Kiss You is a live streaming seminar open to everyone at Hill, offered by the Hill Sexual Assault and Prevention and Response team at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. Featured speaker Mike Domitrz will discuss the sensitive topics of bystander intervention, confirming consent through verbal communication, and encouraging sexual assault survivors to come forward and be properly supported. To receive the streaming link, register by Nov. 13 at 75-abw-sapr.ticketleap.com/can-i-kiss-you/.

Movember Lanes

Guys, gals and pals. Show off your real or fake ‘stache’ for one free game of bowling. Shoes not included. Show your support for Movember until Nov. 27. Call the Bowling Center for more information at 801-777-6565.

Walking Art Contest Design available to order

Katie Sanchez, was the 2020 Walking Art Contest winner. Her design is featured on Hill Air Force Base shirts, hats and beanies. Order form, instructions and payment options are listed at 75fss.com/order.

Holiday Cookie Drive

Support the Holiday Cookie Drive and bring some cheer to Hill Airmen this holiday season. Following Public Health precautions, only store-bought prepackaged cookies can be accepted. For more information and to sign up for a contactless drive-up donation time on Dec. 4 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, log into eventbrite.com/e/holiday-cookie-donation-drive-tickets-127544596321.

Air Force Resiliency

The Air Force Resiliency cell is looking for participants for the Invisible Wounds Initiative caregiver focus group. The intent is to use these focus groups to develop solutions to better support and engage with family members and caregivers across the service. Volunteer names and email addresses can be sent to Julie Pinchak at julie.pinchak@us.af.mil. For more on Invisible Wounds, go to woundedwarrior.af.mil.

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. Employers will fill positions in the local area, across the region, and will have some opportunities across the nation. For more details and registration, visit rmvets.com/2FSMCwz.