Around The Hill: OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN; Virtual Costume Contest; Colorama; Virtual career fair

OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN

Base housing residents are invited to participate in OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN, a haunted parade on wheels hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in base housing. This “candy-delivery parade” will take the place of door-to-door trick-or-treating in housing and the base’s annual trunk-or-treat event due to COVID-19. We want to see your costumes, so place your candy bucket at the end of your driveway, wave, scream and cheer from the safety of your porch to receive a bag of treats. For more information including the parade route, follow @ForceSupport on Facebook.

Virtual Costume Contest

The Hill Main Exchange virtual costume contest is happening now through Nov. 1. Parents can submit photos of their children in costume @HillExchange on Facebook Messenger. The age groups are newborn to 4, 5-9 and 10-13. One winner with the most likes per age group will receive a $25 gift card.

Colorama

Bowl Colorama on the third Saturday of every month from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200. Bowlers must be 18 or older and protective masks are required. Play is limited to the first 36 participants to call and register at 801-777-6565.

Virtual career fair

A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/VCFWebinar.

NDEAM 5K run/walk

In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a 5K run/walk will be held at 7 a.m. Oct. 30 at the track across from the Warrior Fitness Center. This year, the nation will celebrate 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 75 years of NDEAM. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a Wheelin’ Wildcats Basketball Game as in previous years. However, members of the team will participate in the 5K. The event is free and open to Team Hill. The NDEAM committee is recruiting volunteers as well. Email Tech. Sgt. Johnson at sheri.johnson.1@us.af.mil or Staff Charley at tkeyah.charley@us.af.mil to volunteer or for more information.

Virtual Bundles for Babies

Bundles for Babies virtual class, open to Team Hill military and family members, will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Topics include, preparing for your baby, budgeting, child care option, car seat safety, marriage, and more. Eligible families will receive a $50 Exchange gift card for attending. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for reservations.

Bowling Center

Curbside and take out is available again Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead to place your order at 801-777-6565. The bowling lanes and restrooms are not open until further notice while undergoing renovations.

Halloween Thrills

Lagoon Frightmares tickets are on sale now at Tickets and Travel in building 805 through Oct. 31. Day Passes are reduced to $58. For more information, call Tickets and Travel at 801-777-9666.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in Building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.