Around The Hill: OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN; Virtual career fair; ‘Mad Cow’ Blood Donations

OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN

Base housing residents are invited to participate in OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN, a haunted parade on wheels hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in base housing. This “candy-delivery parade” will take the place of door-to-door trick-or-treating in housing and the base’s annual trunk-or-treat event due to COVID-19. We want to see your costumes, so place your candy bucket at the end of your driveway, wave, scream and cheer from the safety of your porch to receive a bag of treats. For more information including the parade route, follow “Hill FSS” on Facebook.

Virtual career fair

A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/VCFWebinar.

“Mad Cow” Blood Donations

In alignment with new Food and Drug Administration guidance, individuals who spent time in European countries and were previously unable to donate blood because of the potential spread of “mad cow” disease, may now potentially be able to donate. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to learn more about new donor eligibility.

Virtual Bundles for Babies

Bundles for Babies virtual class, open to Team Hill military and family members, will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Topics include, preparing for your baby, budgeting, child care option, car seat safety, marriage, and more. Eligible families will receive a $50 Exchange gift card for attending. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for reservations.

NDEAM 5K run/walk

In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a 5K run/walk will be held at 7 a.m. Oct. 30 at the track across from the Warrior Fitness Center. This year, the nation will celebrate 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 75 years of NDEAM. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a Wheelin’ Wildcats Basketball Game as in previous years. However, members of the team will participate in the 5K. The event is free and open to Team Hill. The NDEAM committee is recruiting volunteers as well. Email Tech. Sgt. Johnson at sheri.johnson.1@us.af.mil or Staff Charley at tkeyah.charley@us.af.mil to volunteer or for more information.

Halloween Thrills

Lagoon Frightmares tickets are on sale now at Tickets and Travel in building 805 through Oct. 31. Day Passes are reduced to $58. For more information, call Tickets and Travel at 801-777-9666.

Bowling Center

Curbside and take out is available again Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead to place your order at 801-777-6565. The bowling lanes and restrooms are not open until further notice while undergoing renovations.