Around The Hill: Bowling Center; Halloween Thrills; First Friday; Haunting on the Hill

Bowling Center

Curbside and take out is available again Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead to place your order at 801-777-6565. The bowling lanes and restrooms are not open until further notice while undergoing renovations.

Halloween Thrills

Lagoon Frightmares tickets are on sale now at Tickets and Travel in building 805 through Oct. 31. Day Passes are reduced to $58. For more information, call Tickets and Travel at 801-777-9666.

First Friday – Welcome Back

Bring your wingman and join us at the Landing to celebrate Hill’s Airman promotees from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Enjoy free refreshments and visit the bar. For more information, call The Landing at 801- 777-3841.

12th Annual Haunting on the Hill

Dress up and celebrate Halloween at The Landing for trunk or treat from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Register your trunk for the contest to win prizes. Candy will be provided. A time slot must be reserved via Eventbrite to participate at www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annualhaunting-on-the-hilltickets-120586023041/. For more information or to volunteer, call the Marketing Office at 801-775-2084.

Virtual Schooling Grant

For a limited time, the Air Force Aid Society offers a one-time $250 grant to eligible Air Force families with a financial need to help with virtual schooling costs for school supplies of their dependents in kindergarten through grade 12 during this school year. To apply, visit afas.org/vsg.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in Building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Virtual job board/career fair webinars

The military community is invited to visit a virtual job board at rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB. There are also webinars being held about career fairs, how to showcase skills and best practices every Monday at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) and Tuesday at noon (Eastern Time). Visit rmvets.com/VCFJobBoardAB to register.

Free fitness program

Get free access for all military and civilian Air Force members and their families to the Wellbeats app until Jan 31, 2021. Stay in shape and train your mind and body with fitness assessments and strength and muscle conditioning workouts. Access more than 500, one-minute videos for every age. Work with highly certified and relatable instructors on goal-based challenges and fitness assessments. Download the Wellbeats app or visit the website portal at portal.wellbeats.com and use the invitation code 479b0f59.

Happy birthday wishes

Hill Fire and Emergency Services offers birthday greetings to children living in military housing Saturdays at 10 a.m. A fire engine delivers a unique “happy birthday” to children over the public address system along with a siren and light bar salute. Residents can email 775CES.CEF.FirePrevention@us.af.mil no later than 1 p.m. Fridays with the child’s name, age, address, name of requester and relationship.

Pharmacy TriCare Mail Order

If you are concerned about picking up your medications in person at the Hill AFB main or satellite pharmacy, you can transfer your prescriptions to TriCare Mail Order. TriCare Mail Order allows your medications to be delivered directly to you via mail, and provides an automatic refill program. Visit the “Hill Pharmacy” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus or call the pharmacy at 801-777-0418 for more information.