Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured Sept. 15-21:

Timothy Kjar

Timothy Kjar works in the 75th Force Support Squadron as the director of golf at the Hubbard Memorial Golf Course. His job entails running golf tournaments, teaching golf lessons and teaching golf clinics, managing league associations, managing merchandise in pro shop, and any other tasks that need to be done for golf facility. He is from Manti, Utah, and his hobbies include playing golf, snowboarding, and spending time with his family.

Timothy’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“We are sanitizing all golf carts and other golf equipment after every use. We are wearing face masks inside all golf facilities and flag pins are staying in the hole at all times.”

Trisha King

Trisha King works for DLA Aviation Ogden as a material handler and forklift operator. She performs material receipt, storage, and issue operations for the C-130 and F-16 aircraft. She is from Bloomington, Illinois, and her hobbies include hanging out with her family and camping.

Trisha’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“During my day to day operations with the current COVID situation I am very vigilant to maintain a safe and clean environment. I am cleaning the desks/workstations, equipment, MHE, and high touch points often throughout the day. I practice social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing cannot be followed. This ensures that my team and I remain healthy, ready and prepared to support our customers.”