Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured September 8-14:

Aurora Koftinow

Aurora Koftinow works for the 75th Force Support Squadron as the Fitness Assessment Cell manager. She provides training for FAC augmentees and unit fitness program managers prior to administering fitness assessment tests to Airman. She is from Penn Yan, New York, and her hobbies include spending time with her family, working out, working with animals and painting ceramics.

Aurora’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“With fitness testing cancelled since March, I have been working with the units on base to prepare to start back up Oct. 1. When not doing that I have been helping to maintain the cleanliness of our fitness center, enforcing masks, social distancing and making sure our customers are staying safe while they are here working out and try and make their experience positive under these difficult times.”

Trisha King

Trisha King works for DLA Aviation Ogden as a material handler and forklift operator. She performs material receipt, storage, and issue operations for the C-130 and F-16 aircraft. She is from Bloomington, Illinois, and her hobbies include hanging out with her family and camping.

Trisha’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“During my day to day operations with the current COVID situation I am very vigilant to maintain a safe and clean environment. I am cleaning the desks/workstations, equipment, MHE, and high touch points often throughout the day. I practice social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing cannot be followed. This ensures that my team and I remain healthy, ready and prepared to support our customers.”