Around The Hill: Estate announcement; Golf Tournament; Hill Parent Connections; Free fitness program (copy)

Virtual Resiliency Course

The American Red Cross offers a free virtual resiliency course from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 18, providing coping skills and techniques relating to the challenges of deployments or adapting to a new base. The course is designed for spouses, parents, older children, siblings and significant others of service members. Register through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/o/american-red-cross-service-to-the-armed-forces-30101900564. A Zoom link will be provided.

Virtual Schooling Grant

For a limited time, the Air Force Aid Society offers a one-time $250 grant to eligible Air Force families with a financial need to help with virtual schooling costs for school supplies of their dependents in kindergarten through grade 12 during this school year. To apply, visit afas.org/vsg/.

Resident Council Meeting

The next resident council meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Base Theater. These meetings are open to all privatized housing residents and families, provide a forum to discuss health and safety concerns, identify required improvements, and present solutions for problems. Contact Justus Crawford at 801-777-2353 or by email justus.crawford@us.af.mil.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

National Preparedness Giveaway

In recognition of National Preparedness Month and the Be Ready Campaign, Hill Emergency Management will give away two survival kit backpacks, a $25 Exchange gift card and a $25 Cabela’s Gift Card to their Facebook Friends on Sept. 25. Become a friend of the Hill AFB Emergency Management Facebook page for your chance to win.

Estate announcement

It is with deepest regret that the commander of the 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron announces the death of Airman First Class Joseph D. Blattel. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Airman Blattel should contact First Lieutenant Spencer W. Cray, Summary Court Officer, 388th Fighter Wing, at 802-233-8291.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

Dunkin/Baskin Robins on base

Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins is open for business in building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids Bowl Free, Extended

The Kids Bowl Free program is extended until Oct. 31. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day. For questions, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.

Hot Diggity Dog Halfway House

The Hubbard Golf Course Halfway House is now open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for a delicious hot dog. Call the Halfway House at 801-777-3272.

Taste of Paradise Café

Get the mouthwatering Big Kahuna Burger at the Taste of Paradise Café. Take-out ordering is now available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the Taste of Paradise Café at 801-777-4165.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB — the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

Name and unit

What is your job title and job description?

Where is your hometown?

What are your hobbies and/or interests?

What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.

Bowling Center Strikes Burger

Order the most popular item on the menu. A quarter-pound burger with fried egg, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo. Call ahead to use curbside service. Place your order in advance or while parked on the north side of the building, where a pickup takes place. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.