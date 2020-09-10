Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

To nominate a member of Team Hill, visit the “Team Hill Frontlines” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus.

Featured September 1-7:

Cheryl Wilson

Cheryl Wilson works for the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron as an inventory management specialist. Her primary responsibility is managing assets on the MK12A program. The MK12A is a fuze on the ICBM missile, and Cheryl ensures all the parts and pieces of the MK12A are on the shelf in the 309th Missile Maintenance Group so they can repair the fuzes. She is from Marysville, California, and her hobbies include paddle boarding, hiking, kayaking, and snowboarding.

Cheryl’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“I execute forecasting and planning for the parts and compute how much buy and repair we need so my team can work to get the assets through the pipeline. Due to COVID-19, I’m also homeschooling my children. I’m a military spouse, but luckily he’s not deployed right now.”

Michele Whiting

Michele Whiting works for Ogden DLA Aviation as a lead business process analyst. She is responsible for training, associated updates and workflow issues for DLA end users. She is from Valentine, Nebraska, and her hobbies include spending time with family, cooking, crafts, gardening, and traveling on Harleys with friends.

Michele’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“Having to conform to 100% telework, I have had to adapt from being an instructor in a classroom setting of at least 20 students to instructing one on one via the internet and phone. We now have also changed to online/phone meetings with our team to make sure we maintain our high level of training standards and keep our workflow designated to the correct point of contact. I have also learned how important it is in taking time to stretch/exercise and take care of my well-being during this pandemic. Being resilient and being able to adapt to change is key to keep stress levels low and maintain a good work ethic.”