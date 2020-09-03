Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured August 25-31:

Derek Bell

Derek Bell works in the 75th Civil Engineer Group as a housing management specialist. He works in the compliance section, which oversees the privatized housing program at Hill. He is from Layton, Utah, and his hobbies include lifting weights, hiking and traveling with his family.

Derek’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“I stepped out of my day-to-day, normal role once Covid hit. I volunteered to go to the unaccompanied housing office due to lack of manpower. Hill was receiving an unprecedented amount of new Airmen to the base because international orders were being canceled and people were rerouted to Hill. We moved out 158 Airmen to make room for incoming members. Keeping the dorms safe and healthy was our number one priority as the Airmen live in close proximity to each other. This meant constant sanitation of all common areas to keep spread to a minimum. We also worked hand in hand with Public Health to move and track all current residents and incoming members who needed to be quarantined.”

John Shanker

John Shanker works at DLA Aviation Ogden, where he receives and routes material, assemblies and other material into and out of shop facilities. He is from Glenwood, Iowa, and his hobbies include hiking, gardening, fishing, and cheering for Huskers football.

John’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“I have worked with another division to consolidate high moving material, limiting touchpoints and increasing safety for myself and the team. I am doing my best to keep our entire area sanitized. I stay in consistent communications with our customers, updating them on any changes in policy to effectively and safely conduct business. I believe everyone has done a great job adjusting to the stressful and everchanging events of the Covid 19 virus situation.”