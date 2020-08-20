Around The Hill: Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories; Dunkin’ is open; Winter equipment sale

Semi-annual Munitions Stockpile Inventories

The 649th MUNS will conduct 100% inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Fredy Benitez at 801-777-6574.

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins is open

Dunkin is open for business in building 1235 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. An official grand opening is coming soon.

Winter equipment sale

Outdoor Recreation winter equipment sale is happening now through Aug. 31. Save 20 percent on ski gear and accessories, excluding red-tag items. It’s never too early to start getting ready for snow. For more information, call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666.

Hill Parent Connections

Team Hill Junior Force Council has created Hill Parent Connections is a platform for parents to connect and help educate children during COVID-19. Find fun ideas from STEM, the Hill Aerospace Museum and groups specific to your child’s school. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HillParentConnections.

Virtual career fair

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. For more details and registration, visit https://go.hirevets.com.

Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament

The 2020 Commanders’ Cup Golf Tournament is Sept. 8 at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at noon. The cost is $150 per golfer. This is a fundraiser for the Hill Aerospace Museum. For additional information, please contact Robb Alexander at 801-825-5936 or robbalexander@aerospaceutah.org.

Mosquito control

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section is conducting fogging operations to control mosquitoes in Hill AFB Housing, FAMCAMP, common use and running track areas from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Thursdays until Public Health recommends discontinuance, usually in early October. Housing residents are encouraged to remain inside during fogging operations. Children shouldn’t play in the insecticide fog or run behind the spray equipment. In addition, swamp coolers should be turned off while fogging is in progress, per base health and pest management recommendations. For more information, contact the pest management shop at 801-777-4427.

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for take-out meals off their new brunch menu, which can be found at 75fss.com/golf-course/. Customers must wear face coverings. Call 801-777-3272 with questions or to order for pick-up.

DoD Virtual Summer Reading Program

Earn rewards and incentives by logging summer reading now through Aug. 31. Even through the library is still closed they are doing curbside pick-up for your summer reading. Call the Gerrity Memorial Library at 801-777-2533.

Kids Bowl Free

Summer bowling program offers Kids Bowl Free until Aug 29. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day this summer. For questions, call the Bowling Center 801-777-6565.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB – the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

Name and unit

What is your job title and job description?

Where is your hometown?

What are your hobbies and/or interests?

What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.

