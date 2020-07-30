75th Air Base Wing welcomes new commander

The 75th Air Base Wing welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base July 23.

Col. Jenise M. Carroll assumed command of the wing from Col Jon A. Eberlan. Carroll is a career personnel officer and most recently served as Director of Legislative Affairs for U.S. Central Command at the Pentagon.

As commander, Carroll will lead the wing in providing installation support for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, two fighter wings, and 50 other associate units, totaling 27,000 members consisting of active duty, civilian and contractor personnel. She will also oversee base support for the operation of the 1,500-square mile Utah Test and Training Range.

Carroll received her commission from the United States Air Force Officer Training School in January 1996. She has served in a variety of positions at base, joint, major command, and staff level. Her wing-level assignments include tours as a flight commander, squadron commander, executive officer and group commander.

Her staff and joint tours include the Air Education and Training Command, Air Force Personnel Center, Air Staff, Office of the Secretary of Defense, United States Transportation Command and United States Central Command. Her deployments include Operations CONSTANT VIGIL, NOBLE EAGLE, IRAQI FREEDOM and INHERENT RESOLVE.