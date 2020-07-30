Comptroller Services Portal LIVE at Hill AFB

The Comptroller Services Portal, offering virtual financial services, is live and available to assist 75th Comptroller Squadron customers at Hill Air Force Base.

The portal has a user-friendly interface that delivers virtual finance-related customer service to military and civilian Airmen where and when they need it.

This self-help tool pulls information from a customer’s common access card to catalog key documents and pay information.

With this time-saving service, customers can:

Create and submit all military pay, travel pay, and civilian pay inquiries

Track an inquiry from start to finish and receive notification alerts when status changes

Search easy, self-service knowledge articles that answer most questions without waiting

“We’re excited to have this portal available for our customers at Hill,” said Master Sgt. Stephanie Robinson, 75th Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight chief. “It’s especially important during these times to have resources to assist our military and civilian customers without it necessarily being face-to-face. This innovative system allows for a more streamlined approach to the way we provide customer service and helps to resolve inquiries more quickly.”

To get started, log on to Chrome or Edge, and visit the CSP today: usaf.dps.mil/teams/saffmCSP/portal/ (CAC-enabled device required).