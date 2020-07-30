Team Hill invited to participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month virtual events

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Defined as intentional sexual contact characterized by the use of force, threats, intimidation, abuse of authority, or when the victim does not or cannot consent – sexual assault directly or indirectly affects every Airman.

The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office serves as the single point of contact for integrating and coordinating sexual assault victim (survivor) care 24/7, 365 days a year. The SAPR Hotline is 801-777-1985.

The SAPR office also provides sexual assault prevention training across the installation. April was Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Due to COVID-19, the observance for Hill AFB was moved to August with the theme Protecting Our People, Protects Our Mission.

Preventing sexual assault is not the sole responsibility of the SAPR office. Change requires a continuous commitment from each member of the force, both military and civilian.

SAAPM in the Summer Event

The free event will include two live Zoom sessions with Jeff Buckholtz, director of We End Violence, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The purpose of the event is to familiarize base personnel with the We End Violence mission of violence prevention and how to apply it to the work place.

Bucholtz is director of We End Violence, and former president of the San Diego Domestic Violence Council. He is an award-winning instructor at Southwestern College where he teaches oral communication, interpersonal communication, TELA communication (part of an African-American learning community), public speaking, and small group facilitation.

For the past 16 years, Jeff has worked as an activist, organizer, and public speaker, providing consultation, presentations, and performances in the fields of violence prevention, stalking, bullying, working in alliances, collaboration, and many other areas.

For more information and to register, visit https://hillsummersapm.eventbrite.com or call contact the SAPR office at 801-777-1950.